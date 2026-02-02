Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,207 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $16,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $57,746,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,113,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 5,409,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,081,000 after buying an additional 1,619,276 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,401 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,080,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,120,000 after acquiring an additional 733,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $21.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 9.50%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Bath & Body Works News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bath & Body Works this week:

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, Director Lucy Brady bought 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,740.80. The trade was a 24.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Voskuil purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,232. This trade represents a 143.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 33,513 shares of company stock worth $500,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.