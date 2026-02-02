Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 556,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118,138 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.4% in the third quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 46,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $106.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Q4 beat and raised 2026 revenue guide — UPS reported adjusted EPS and revenue above estimates and guided to higher 2026 revenue, which underpins the recent bullish momentum. UPS forecasts higher 2026 revenue

Analyst bullishness and price?target lifts — multiple shops (BMO, Truist, Susquehanna, TD Cowen and others) raised targets or upgraded coverage, signaling expectations for margin recovery and revenue growth. BMO raises UPS price target

Shareholder returns and options flow — UPS confirmed a meaningful quarterly dividend (high yield) and unusual heavy call buying after earnings, which supports short?term bullish positioning and income investor interest. Call option activity

Institutional activity mixed — some funds increased stakes in Q4 while overall analyst coverage remains diversified (many holds alongside buys), leaving consensus near "hold" with varied targets. MarketBeat UPS overview

Sector operational note — UPS retired planes tied to the Louisville accident; FedEx/peers' fleet moves keep regulatory and safety risks in focus for the airline segment of the business. UPS retires fleet after crash

Large workforce cuts and Amazon pullback — UPS announced plans to cut up to ~30,000 jobs, close ~24 facilities and scale back lower?margin Amazon volumes, which creates restructuring costs, execution risk and near?term margin pressure. UPS to cut jobs, scale back Amazon

Insider selling — director Norman M. Brothers Jr. sold ~25,000 shares near the current price, a visible sale that can amplify caution among investors even if non?strategic. Insider sale SEC filing

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

