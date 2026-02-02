AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Chubb worth $86,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 451.0% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 1.0%

CB opened at $309.38 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $263.14 and a 52-week high of $316.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.79 and its 200-day moving average is $287.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, January 16th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Chubb from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

More Chubb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2026 and Q4 2026/Q4 2027 EPS outlooks (FY2026 to $25.71; Q4 2026 to $7.07; Q4 2027 to $7.60), signaling better-than-expected earnings power and supporting valuation.

Zacks raised its FY2026 and Q4 2026/Q4 2027 EPS outlooks (FY2026 to $25.71; Q4 2026 to $7.07; Q4 2027 to $7.60), signaling better-than-expected earnings power and supporting valuation. Positive Sentiment: Zacks says Chubb is likely to deliver a Q4 earnings beat driven by premium growth, investment income and strong retention — a direct earnings catalyst traders watch into reporting. Is a Beat in Store for Chubb Limited This Earnings Season?

Zacks says Chubb is likely to deliver a Q4 earnings beat driven by premium growth, investment income and strong retention — a direct earnings catalyst traders watch into reporting. Positive Sentiment: Zacks includes Chubb among insurers poised to outperform estimates thanks to solid retention, pricing discipline and exposure growth — a favorable sector view that can lift investor appetite. 4 Insurers Poised to Outperform Estimates This Earnings Season

Zacks includes Chubb among insurers poised to outperform estimates thanks to solid retention, pricing discipline and exposure growth — a favorable sector view that can lift investor appetite. Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces highlight Chubb as a value/defensive insurance name and note recent analyst upgrades that underscore its appeal to cautious, long-term investors — supportive for multiple investor types. How Analyst Upgrades Highlight Chubb’s (CB) Discipline and Appeal to Long-Term, Cautious Investors

Coverage pieces highlight Chubb as a value/defensive insurance name and note recent analyst upgrades that underscore its appeal to cautious, long-term investors — supportive for multiple investor types. Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha comparison piece examines Allstate vs. Chubb (stability vs. turnaround) — useful context for investors weighing relative risk/return but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Allstate Vs. Chubb: Paying For Stability Or Buying The Turnaround

A Seeking Alpha comparison piece examines Allstate vs. Chubb (stability vs. turnaround) — useful context for investors weighing relative risk/return but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near-term quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1 2026 to $6.40 from $6.45; Q2 2026 to $6.39 from $6.43; Q1 2027 to $6.08 from $6.14; Q2 2027 to $7.39 from $7.43). These small downgrades reflect modest near-term headwinds and could cap upside if the company misses seasonal drivers.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $4,854,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $250,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,876.15. This trade represents a 34.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,635 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,735. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.