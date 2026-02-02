BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF $BKAG Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,795,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $119,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKAG. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 186,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKAG opened at $42.51 on Monday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.1387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

