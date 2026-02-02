Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.2222.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FVRR. Zacks Research lowered Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 4,392.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FVRR opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.04 million, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.88 million. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace that connects businesses and individuals with freelance talent across a wide range of professional services. Through its platform, Fiverr enables clients to procure work such as graphic design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, programming and tech, and business services. By offering a streamlined interface for ordering and delivering gig-based work, the company seeks to simplify the procurement of specialized skills on a project-by-project basis.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Fiverr serves clients and freelancers around the globe, with a particularly strong presence in North America and Europe.

