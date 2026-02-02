Reviewing Commerce.com (CMRC) and The Competition

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Commerce.com to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commerce.com and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce.com $332.93 million -$27.03 million -19.50 Commerce.com Competitors $223.24 million -$53.25 million -7.80

Commerce.com has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Commerce.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce.com 3 2 2 0 1.86 Commerce.com Competitors 98 197 217 12 2.27

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Commerce.com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Commerce.com presently has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 133.97%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 93.09%. Given Commerce.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce.com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce.com -3.93% -6.66% -0.82% Commerce.com Competitors -51.08% -912.69% -63.05%

Risk & Volatility

Commerce.com has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce.com’s competitors have a beta of 0.68, meaning that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Commerce.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Commerce.com beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Commerce.com Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

