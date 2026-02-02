Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) vs. Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Head to Head Survey

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) and Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Galaxy Digital and Burke & Herbert Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Digital 0 2 10 2 3.00 Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 3 2 0 2.40

Galaxy Digital presently has a consensus target price of $46.27, suggesting a potential upside of 63.74%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.19%. Given Galaxy Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Galaxy Digital is more favorable than Burke & Herbert Financial Services.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Digital N/A N/A N/A $1.20 23.55 Burke & Herbert Financial Services $491.11 million 2.00 $117.32 million $7.72 8.48

This table compares Galaxy Digital and Burke & Herbert Financial Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Digital. Burke & Herbert Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galaxy Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Digital and Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Digital N/A N/A N/A Burke & Herbert Financial Services 23.89% 15.11% 1.48%

About Galaxy Digital

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other. The Trading segment manages positions in cryptocurrency and other liquid digital assets contributed to the business at the outset and continues to invest and trade in those and related assets. The Principal Investment segment includes portfolio of private principal investments across the block chain ecosystem, including early- and later-stage equity, pre-launch network contributions, and other structured alternative investments. The Asset Management segment manages capital on behalf of third parties in exchange for management fees and performance-based compensation. The Investment Banking segment offers the spectrum of investment banking, including, but not limited to general corporate advisory, mergers and acquisition, transaction advisory, restructuring and capital rising. The Mining segment focuses to provide financial services for North American miners, through its partnerships. The Corporate & Other consists of the partnership’s unallocated corporate overhead and other unallocated costs not identifiable to any of the reportable segments. The company was founded by Michael Edward Novogratz on February 10, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes leasing of the real estate collateral or income generated from the sale of the collateral. The Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate segment focuses on the operations of the business that occupies the property and the value of the collateral. The Acquisition, Construction, and Development segment offers creditworthiness of the borrower, project completion within budget, sale after completion, and the value of the collateral. The Commercial and Industrial segment is involved in the operations of the business and the value of the collateral. The Single Family Residential (1-4 Units) segment provides loans for investment purpose carry risk associated with the continued creditworthiness of the borrower, the value of the collateral, and either the net operating income generated from the lease of the real estate collateral or income generated from the sale of the collateral. The Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other segment covers loans carry risk associated with the creditworthiness of the borrower and the value of the collateral. The company was founded on September 14, 2022 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.