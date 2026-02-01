Head-To-Head Comparison: Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR)

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Predictive Oncology and MSP Recovery”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.66 million 5.83 -$12.66 million ($13.50) -0.21 MSP Recovery $9.81 million 0.08 -$360.50 million ($572.83) 0.00

Profitability

Predictive Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MSP Recovery. Predictive Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSP Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Predictive Oncology and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -5,065.23% -732.73% -235.55% MSP Recovery -7,328.48% -326.80% -81.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Predictive Oncology and MSP Recovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 1 0 0 0 1.00 MSP Recovery 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.93, meaning that its share price is 393% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Predictive Oncology beats MSP Recovery on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc. operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples. It operates through four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment provides services that include the application of AI, collaboration projects, and clinical testing. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using a self-contained automated system that conducts self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients included in protein formulations resulting in soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C. Quesada, and Diana Diaz on July 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

