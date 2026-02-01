Financial Survey: Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) & Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) and Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and Scotts Miracle-Gro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alico alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico -334.35% -78.98% -45.51% Scotts Miracle-Gro 2.68% -68.59% 7.29%

Risk and Volatility

Alico has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $44.07 million 7.18 -$147.33 million ($19.28) -2.14 Scotts Miracle-Gro $3.41 billion 1.09 $145.20 million $1.47 43.60

This table compares Alico and Scotts Miracle-Gro”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has higher revenue and earnings than Alico. Alico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scotts Miracle-Gro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Alico shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Scotts Miracle-Gro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alico and Scotts Miracle-Gro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 1 0 1 0 2.00 Scotts Miracle-Gro 0 3 5 0 2.63

Alico currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.67%. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.79%. Given Scotts Miracle-Gro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scotts Miracle-Gro is more favorable than Alico.

Dividends

Alico pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Scotts Miracle-Gro pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Alico pays out -1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scotts Miracle-Gro pays out 179.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Scotts Miracle-Gro beats Alico on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alico

(Get Free Report)

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Land Management and Other Operations segment is involved in the activities related to native plant sales, grazing and hunting leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pastureland; and activities related to rock mining royalties and other insignificant lines of business, as well as in the activities related to owning and/or leasing improved farmland. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions. It offers hydroponic products that help users to grow plants, flowers, and vegetables using little or no soil; lighting systems and components for use in hydroponic and indoor gardening applications; insect, rodent, and weed control products for home areas; and non-selective weed killer products. The company sells its products under the Scotts, Turf Builder, EZ Seed, PatchMaster, Thick'R Lawn, GrubEx, EdgeGuard, Handy Green II, Miracle-Gro, LiquaFeed, Shake N Feed, Hyponex, Earthgro, Nature Scapes, Ortho, Miracle-Gro Performance Organics, Miracle-Gro Organic Choice, Whitney Farms, EcoScraps, Mother Earth, Botanicare, General Hydroponics, Cyco, Gavita, Agrolux, HydroLogic Purification System, Gro Pro, AeroGarden, Titan, Tomcat, Ortho Weed B Gon, Roundup, Groundclear, and Alchemist brands. It serves home centers, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, large hardware chains, independent hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, e-commerce platforms, and food and drug stores, as well as indoor gardening and hydroponic distributors, retailers, and growers. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Marysville, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.