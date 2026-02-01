YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MARO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 446,654 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the December 31st total of 246,950 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 202,707 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 202,707 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of MARO stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $7.10. 242,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,296. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $36.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MARO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (MARO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MARA Holdings, Inc stock (MARA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys MARO was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

