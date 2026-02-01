RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,752 shares, an increase of 83.4% from the December 31st total of 8,591 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,064 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,064 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE RSF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. 10,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,400. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1371 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSF. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,680,000.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (NYSE: RSF) is a closed-end investment company managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation by employing a flexible, unconstrained fixed-income strategy. RSF invests across a broad spectrum of debt and convertible securities, aiming to capitalize on relative value opportunities in both interest-rate and credit markets.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, convertible securities, preferred stocks and other debt instruments.

