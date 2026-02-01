Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 220,869 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the December 31st total of 123,253 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,556 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 399,556 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares by 52.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares by 1,026.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares by 393.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RETL remained flat at $9.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. 207,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,808. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

About Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers. These companies include specialty retailers, as well as diversified retailers, such as department stores, discount stores, and superstores. Its investment sector includes hypermarkets and super centers, Internet retail, home improvement retail, apparel retail, general merchandise stores, department stores, automotive retail, specialty stores, home furnishing retail, computer and electronics retail, and catalog retail.

