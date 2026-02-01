ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 64 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the December 31st total of 36 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,122 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,122 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.60% of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.10.

COHEN & STEERS is a manager of income-oriented equity portfolios specializing in U.S. and international real estate securities, large cap value stocks, utilities and listed infrastructure securities, and preferred securities. The company also offers private alternative investment strategies, such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and real estate funds of funds. Headquartered in New York City, with offices in Brussels, Hong Kong, London and Seattle, Cohen & Steers serves individual and institutional investors through a broad range of investment vehicles.

