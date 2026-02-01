Short Interest in Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Decreases By 42.5%

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,524 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the December 31st total of 20,046 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
BHM traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $8.70. 5,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958. Bluerock Homes Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.
Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter. Bluerock Homes Trust had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%.
Bluerock Homes Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of factory-built residential housing. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of single-family and modular homes that are installed on leased land or held for rental and sale. By focusing on factory-built housing, Bluerock aims to deliver an affordable, high-quality alternative to conventional home construction and to generate stable rental income through long-term lease agreements.
The company’s core activities include sourcing newly manufactured homes directly from builders, overseeing their delivery and installation, and managing ongoing property operations.
