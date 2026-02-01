Short Interest in Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Decreases By 42.5%

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,524 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the December 31st total of 20,046 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,833 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Bluerock Homes Trust Trading Down 4.4%

BHM traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $8.70. 5,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958. Bluerock Homes Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter. Bluerock Homes Trust had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%.

Institutional Trading of Bluerock Homes Trust

About Bluerock Homes Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHM Free Report ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 5.61% of Bluerock Homes Trust worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Homes Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of factory-built residential housing. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of single-family and modular homes that are installed on leased land or held for rental and sale. By focusing on factory-built housing, Bluerock aims to deliver an affordable, high-quality alternative to conventional home construction and to generate stable rental income through long-term lease agreements.

The company’s core activities include sourcing newly manufactured homes directly from builders, overseeing their delivery and installation, and managing ongoing property operations.

