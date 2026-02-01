NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWFG) Short Interest Down 44.4% in January

NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 85 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 153 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 699 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 699 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%
NYSEARCA:IWFG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 442. NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 million, a PE ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.13.
NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
