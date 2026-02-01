Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Short Interest Down 43.4% in January

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,269 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the December 31st total of 37,577 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,201 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,201 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1%

GSSC stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.60. The stock had a trading volume of 32,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,586. The firm has a market cap of $770.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.75. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.91 and a 1-year high of $81.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 791,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,206 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 513,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,838,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 509,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,138,000 after acquiring an additional 192,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,872,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

