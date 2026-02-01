Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,739 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the December 31st total of 16,519 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,642 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 103,642 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of IHD traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE: IHD) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide high current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies domiciled or with significant business activities in emerging market countries. The fund emphasizes dividend-paying stocks across a range of industries, including financials, consumer staples, industrials and energy, with the goal of generating above-average yield relative to broader emerging market equity indices.
Launched in the mid-2000s under the ING Investment Management brand, the fund became part of Voya Investment Management’s portfolio offerings following Voya Financial’s acquisition of ING’s U.S.
