Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,739 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the December 31st total of 16,519 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,642 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 103,642 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of IHD traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $77,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at $209,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE: IHD) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide high current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of companies domiciled or with significant business activities in emerging market countries. The fund emphasizes dividend-paying stocks across a range of industries, including financials, consumer staples, industrials and energy, with the goal of generating above-average yield relative to broader emerging market equity indices.

Launched in the mid-2000s under the ING Investment Management brand, the fund became part of Voya Investment Management’s portfolio offerings following Voya Financial’s acquisition of ING’s U.S.

