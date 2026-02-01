Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,831 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the December 31st total of 5,991 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,938 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,938 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $1,921,000. Wealth Advisory Team LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA RSPR traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $34.40. 10,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 million, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms. RSPR was launched on Aug 13, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

