Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:SPYQ) Short Interest Down 34.3% in January

Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF (NASDAQ:SPYQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,070 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 1,628 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,037 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF Price Performance

SPYQ traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.66. The stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.15. Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF has a twelve month low of $83.15 and a twelve month high of $167.84.

Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2711 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.0%.

About Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF

The Tradr 2X Long SPY Quarterly ETF (SPYQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETFs (ticker: SPY-US) quarterly price returns through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. SPYQ was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Tradr.

