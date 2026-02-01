TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 135,083 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the December 31st total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,433 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 199,433 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded TAT Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Loop Capital set a $53.00 target price on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on TAT Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

TATT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.88. 150,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.05 million, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.89. TAT Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). TAT Technologies had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.27 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TATT. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $13,205,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 900.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 144,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 130,415 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TAT Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,119,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

