Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Update

Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 314,205 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 403,310 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,742 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Security National Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
NASDAQ:SNFCA remained flat at $8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,258. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $229.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $89.33 million for the quarter.
Security National Financial Corp. is a diversified provider of mortgage lending, settlement and technology services under the NASDAQ ticker SNFCA. Through its primary subsidiaries—Security National Mortgage Company and Titan Lenders Corp—the company originates and funds residential mortgage loans across retail, wholesale and correspondent channels. Its platform supports a full range of loan products, including conventional, government-insured and jumbo financing tailored to homebuyers and investors.
Established in 1989, Security National Mortgage Company operates a nationwide branch network in all 50 states, offering local origination backed by centralized underwriting and closing services.
