Short Interest in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Declines By 33.7%

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,128 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the December 31st total of 66,572 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA FXF traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $114.40. 193,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,509. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.86. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 334.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,509,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. The Shares are focused to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the market for the Swiss Franc through an investment in securities.

