Short Interest in Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IMRA) Grows By 76.6%

Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,987 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the December 31st total of 13,580 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.9%

NYSEARCA:IMRA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 4,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,709. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a P/E ratio of 309.80 and a beta of -6.67. Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $60.73.

Get Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia. The company also develops IMR-261, an oral and clinical-ready activator of nuclear factor erythroid 2?related factor 2 for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies, iron disorders, and potentially other areas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.