Short Interest in Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IMRA) Grows By 76.6%

Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:IMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,987 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the December 31st total of 13,580 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.9%
NYSEARCA:IMRA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. 4,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,709. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a P/E ratio of 309.80 and a beta of -6.67. Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $60.73.
Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
