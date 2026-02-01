Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Short Interest Update

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,460 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the December 31st total of 4,788 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,943 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $704,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HTAB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,718. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $19.62.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0579 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy. HTAB was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Hartford.

