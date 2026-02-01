WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Short Interest Up 76.8% in January

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,600 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the December 31st total of 1,471 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,935 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,935 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter worth $619,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Stock Down 2.1%

NTSE stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. 3,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,727. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

