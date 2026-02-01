Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Grows By 73.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,654 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 19,924 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,791 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,791 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 25,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PSCC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.57. 9,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.1414 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

