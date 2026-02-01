Head-To-Head Contrast: CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) and Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) and CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Taoping and CyberAgent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Taoping alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A CyberAgent 3.62% 14.04% 7.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Taoping shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Taoping has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taoping and CyberAgent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 1 0 0 0 1.00 CyberAgent 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taoping and CyberAgent”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $36.67 million 0.07 -$1.82 million N/A N/A CyberAgent $5.86 billion 0.82 $212.17 million $0.40 23.80

CyberAgent has higher revenue and earnings than Taoping.

Summary

CyberAgent beats Taoping on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taoping

(Get Free Report)

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments. The company offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflows between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new advertising projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. It also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with integrated solutions, such as information technology infrastructure, internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. In addition, the company offers cloud-application-terminal, IoT technology based digital advertising distribution network, and media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising markets. Further, it operates Taoping Net, an advertising-resources trading service platform, which connect screen owners, advertisers, and consumers; and Taoping App that enable customers to distribute and manage ads from mobile terminals. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About CyberAgent

(Get Free Report)

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.