Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 509,130 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the December 31st total of 296,527 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,083,284 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,039.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 165,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 745.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 34,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,778 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 63,274 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,976 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.02. 5,732,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,350. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

