Financial Contrast: Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) vs. Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Orkla Asa pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Orkla Asa pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Signal pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Federal Signal has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orkla Asa 15.49% 13.29% 7.46% Federal Signal 11.47% 19.50% 12.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Orkla Asa and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orkla Asa and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orkla Asa 0 0 0 0 0.00 Federal Signal 0 4 2 0 2.33

Federal Signal has a consensus target price of $123.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Federal Signal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Orkla Asa.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orkla Asa and Federal Signal”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orkla Asa $6.57 billion N/A $546.95 million $1.04 11.50 Federal Signal $2.06 billion 3.20 $216.30 million $3.83 28.24

Orkla Asa has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Signal. Orkla Asa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Orkla Asa has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Orkla Asa on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orkla Asa

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and spices, masalas, and various food products based on dried mixes. In addition, the company offers personal care, hygiene, laundry detergent, and cleaning products; dietary supplement, oral care, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools and accessories; basic and wool garments; and professional cleaning products. It operates Gymgrossisten, Proteinfabrikken, Bodystore, and Fitnesstukku e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Fun Light, Abba, Beauvais, Kalles, Den Gamle Fabrik, Hamé, and Vitana brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Sætre, Göteborgs Kex, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Kalev, and Nói Síríus brands; home and personal care products under Zalo, OMO, Blenda, Jif, Define, Solidox, Dr Greve, Lano, and Bliw; health produtcs under Möller's, Jordan, Vitalab, OSL, Cederroth First Aid, Salvequick, Livol, Nutrilett, Maxim, Collett, Solidox and CuraMed brands; and food ingredients under the Odense, Mors Hjemmebakte, KronJäst, Bakkedal, and NATURLI brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

