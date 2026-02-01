Short Interest in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Drops By 24.3%

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,174,896 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 1,552,092 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,796,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,796,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period.
SIVR traded down $31.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.20. 26,179,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,807,284. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.28.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts frame the drop as a healthy correction rather than a trend reversal, suggesting silver’s recent sell-off could offer buying opportunities for longer-term holders. Don’t panic: Analysts see gold and silver’s sell-off as a healthy correction
- Positive Sentiment: Commentators say the broader uptrend in precious metals remains intact despite the pullback, which may support medium-term demand for physical-backed ETFs like SIVR. Gold, silver selloff was inevitable after January’s explosive rally, but broader trend remains intact
- Neutral Sentiment: Market structure and retail activity are a wildcard: some coverage describes 2026 silver moves as “meme-stock”-like, increasing short-term volatility and trading volume that can amplify swings in SIVR. Silver Is the New Meme Stock—$170 or $60 Ahead?
- Neutral Sentiment: Technicians are watching the 50-day moving average (~$74.55) as a potential momentum pivot; a hold there could stabilize SIVR, a failure could invite further downside. Silver (XAG) Forecast: Silver Market Eyes 50-Day MA at $74.55 for Possible Momentum Shift
- Negative Sentiment: Political news — President Trump’s nomination of Kevin Warsh for Fed chair — relieved market concerns about central bank independence, reducing a risk premium that had helped push metals to record highs and prompting profit-taking. Gold and Silver Prices Plunge from Record Highs—What Investors Need to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage documents a rapid, large intraday sell-off (silver down ~36% intraday in some reports) and broader metal price “meltdowns” as traders locked in gains after the explosive January rally, pressuring SIVR. Price meltdowns in gold, silver after Trump’s Fed chair pick
ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.
