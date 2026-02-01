Short Interest in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Drops By 24.3%

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,174,896 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 1,552,092 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,796,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,796,097 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

SIVR traded down $31.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.20. 26,179,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,807,284. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.28.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF News Roundup

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF this week:

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is ETF Securities USA LLC.

