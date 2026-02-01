Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) vs. George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Critical Survey

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Danone and George Weston, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danone 1 2 2 0 2.20 George Weston 0 2 4 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Danone and George Weston”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danone $29.63 billion 1.80 $2.19 billion N/A N/A George Weston $44.97 billion 0.59 $991.80 million $2.71 25.73

Danone has higher earnings, but lower revenue than George Weston.

Volatility & Risk

Danone has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, George Weston has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Danone pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. George Weston pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. George Weston pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Danone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of George Weston shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Danone and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danone N/A N/A N/A George Weston 2.37% 13.21% 3.33%

Summary

George Weston beats Danone on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danone

Danone S.A. operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments. It produces and distributes yogurts, dairy products, coffee creamers and drinks, beverages, plant-based products, ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, Follow Your Heart, and So Delicious. The company also provides specialized nutrition, including formulas and complementary feeding for babies and young children; and special medical purposes food for children and adults under the Aptamil, Nutrilon, Gallia, Cow & Gate, Bebelac, and Blédina brands. In addition, it offers tube feeding products under the Nutrison name; and oral nutritional supplements under the Fortimel and NutriDrink names. Further, the company provides mineral waters from natural sources, waters infused with natural fruit extracts, fruit juices, and vitamins under the evian, Volvic, AQUA, Mizone, Bonafont, Salus, Hayat, Sirma, Font Vella, Lanjarón, and Zywiec Zdroj brands. It distributes its products through retail chains and traditional market outlets; convenience stores; hotels, restaurants, and coffee outlets; hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies; and e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Groupe Danone and changed its name to Danone S.A. in April 2009. Danone S.A. was incorporated in 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. This segment also offers credit card and other banking services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. The Choice Properties segment owns, operates, manages, and develops retail commercial and residential properties, leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, and mixed-use and residential assets. It markets its products under the Shoppers Drug Mart, Joe Fresh, President’s Choice Bank, no name, Farmer’s Market, T&T, Life Brand, and PC Optimum brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited operates as a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

