Short Interest in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Rises By 78.7%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,579,844 shares, a growth of 78.7% from the December 31st total of 8,716,963 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,833,168 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

SOXL traded down $8.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 82,965,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,070,797. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $71.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOXL. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,677,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 185.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,192,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,562,000 after buying an additional 775,222 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,174,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after purchasing an additional 603,324 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 46.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,915,000 after acquiring an additional 526,417 shares during the period. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,517,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

