So-Young International Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

So-Young International Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 667,535 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 854,704 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,058 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company's stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of So-Young International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, So-Young International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

So-Young International Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in So-Young International by 264.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26,419 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in So-Young International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in So-Young International during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.04. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 51.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $54.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.64 million.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates a leading digital marketplace and community platform focused on the medical aesthetic industry in China. Headquartered in Shanghai and founded in 2013, the company connects consumers seeking cosmetic treatments with a network of accredited clinics, licensed physicians and beauty service providers. Its online ecosystem offers a wealth of educational content, peer reviews and before-and-after galleries designed to help users make informed decisions about aesthetic procedures.

The company’s platform is accessible via web and mobile applications, where users can browse service packages, compare providers, read expert articles and schedule appointments directly through an integrated booking system.

