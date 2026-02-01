J. W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Down 22.0% in January

J. W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,399 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 1,793 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

J. W. Mays Trading Down 1.7%

MAYS traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.32. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 million, a PE ratio of -151.21 and a beta of 0.04. J. W. Mays has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55.

Get J. W. Mays alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of J. W. Mays in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, J. W. Mays presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About J. W. Mays

(Get Free Report)

J.W. Mays, Inc (NASDAQ: MAYS) is a New York–based real estate holding company that traces its roots to the department store chain founded by Joseph Wesley Mays in 1924. After winding down its retail operations in the early 1980s, the company redeployed its capital into property ownership, repositioning itself as a landlord and property manager focused on income?producing real estate assets.

The company’s core business activities include acquisition, leasing and management of commercial, retail and multi-family residential properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.