Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Rises By 92.8%

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 177,561 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the December 31st total of 92,080 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,527 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 198,527 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSC stock remained flat at $23.47 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 115,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,336. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.0887 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index. SUSC was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.