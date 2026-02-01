Short Interest in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY) Grows By 87.4%

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,117 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the December 31st total of 9,669 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,498 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,498 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIHY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $45.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,140. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $46.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIHY. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 993,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 137,192 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after buying an additional 27,649 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 306.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 129,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 97,506 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 128,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Croban raised its holdings in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Croban now owns 123,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

