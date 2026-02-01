Short Interest in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Rises By 89.8%

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 63,407 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the December 31st total of 33,409 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,655 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 6.3%

NASDAQ:BTMWW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 50,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,740. Bitcoin Depot has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot, Inc (NASDAQ: BTMWW) operates one of the largest cryptocurrency ATM networks in the United States, providing self-service kiosks where consumers can buy and sell major digital assets. The company’s machines support transactions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash, enabling users to access cryptocurrency markets without requiring a traditional exchange account. Transactions can be completed in minutes, and many kiosks are co-located in retail convenience stores, pharmacies and shopping centers to maximize accessibility.

Since its founding in 2016, Bitcoin Depot has grown through a combination of organic deployment and strategic partnerships with retail operators.

