Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and traded as low as $45.49. Equity Bancshares shares last traded at $46.17, with a volume of 92,382 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 0.2%

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $880.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Equity Bank. As a full-service commercial bank, it serves both individual and business clients with a range of deposit and lending solutions.

The company’s offerings include traditional checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending products such as real estate, construction, equipment and agricultural loans. In addition, Equity Bancshares provides treasury management and payment processing services, as well as mortgage origination and servicing.

