FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 136.92 and traded as low as GBX 133. FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 133.99, with a volume of 870,653 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 220.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP Advisory Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 30.26%. On average, analysts predict that FRP Advisory Group plc will post 10.5042017 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRP provide solutions to create, preserve and recover value across a range of complex situations.

Specialising in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory, we deliver strategic solutions across a broad range of situations. Our five pillar services complement each other. We draw on experts within each of our service areas to put the best people in place for each circumstance.

Working across the board, from multinational organisations to small enterprises, we develop effective strategies for all kinds of businesses.

