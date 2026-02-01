Wrapped TAO (WTAO) One Day Volume Hits $745.80 Thousand

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Wrapped TAO has a market cap of $9.72 million and $745.80 thousand worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TAO token can now be bought for approximately $189.04 or 0.00244041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped TAO has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77,379.15 or 0.99893817 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped TAO

Wrapped TAO’s launch date was January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 108,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Wrapped TAO’s official website is taobridge.xyz.

Wrapped TAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 108,988.96912809. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 198.2088333 USD and is down -8.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,247,298.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

