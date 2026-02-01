Xai Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, Xai has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. Xai has a total market cap of $19.17 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xai token can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77,379.15 or 0.99893817 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Xai

Xai’s launch date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 2,149,293,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,617,895,381 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official website for Xai is xai.games. The Reddit community for Xai is https://reddit.com/r/xai_games/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 2,148,896,864.52781963 with 1,972,850,439.49719741 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.01240489 USD and is down -6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $10,973,739.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

