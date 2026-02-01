Short Interest in Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Expands By 70.4%

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,269,100 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the December 31st total of 3,092,917 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131,727.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131,727.5 days.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $81.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 476. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.77.

About Ibiden Co.,Ltd.

Ibiden Co, Ltd., founded in 1912 and headquartered in Ogaki, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, is a diversified manufacturing company with a core focus on electronics, automotive and environmental technology. Originally established as a specialist in fiber and paper-based materials, the company transitioned into high-precision manufacturing during the mid-20th century and has since built a global presence in advanced materials and components.

In its electronics segment, Ibiden produces printed circuit boards (PCBs) and semiconductor packaging substrates used in a range of consumer, industrial and telecommunications applications.

