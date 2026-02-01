Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,130.94 and traded as low as GBX 2,994. Imperial Brands shares last traded at GBX 3,066, with a volume of 1,052,721 shares.

IMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,700 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,425 to GBX 3,650 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,700 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,562.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,092.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 315 EPS for the quarter. Imperial Brands had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Brands PLC will post 246.5723613 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Stanton sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,221, for a total value of £66,127.13. Also, insider Lukas Paravicini sold 17,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,191, for a total value of £546,331.11. Insiders sold a total of 57,667 shares of company stock worth $184,076,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

