Visible Gold Mines (CVE:VGD) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Visible Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:VGD – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 312,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 73,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Visible Gold Mines Stock Down 20.0%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$5.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.18.

Visible Gold Mines Company Profile

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

