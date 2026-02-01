Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG) Short Interest Up 34.5% in January

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 54,610 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 40,595 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,338 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,338 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIG. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 119,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,935 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 67,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

AVIG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. 228,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,309. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93.

About Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

