RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX) Short Interest Down 39.7% in January

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,016 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the December 31st total of 41,472 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 89,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of AMAX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. 37,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,592. RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.

Get RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.5%. This is a boost from RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th.

About RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF

The RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (AMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a global portfolio of equities and fixed income securities aiming for total return. The fund uses a market trend model to initiate periods of hedging. AMAX was launched on Oct 2, 2009 and is managed by Adaptive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.