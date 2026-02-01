Rollbit Coin Price Reaches $0.0848 on Major Exchanges (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rollbit Coin has a total market cap of $149.56 million and $657.92 thousand worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for $0.0848 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $77,536.94 or 0.99015065 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin Profile

Rollbit Coin launched on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 1,764,430,080 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbit. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 1,764,672,074.6690106. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.08407686 USD and is down -6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $853,600.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rollbit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rollbit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rollbit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

