Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.93 Thousand

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $2.93 thousand worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,960,826 tokens. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

