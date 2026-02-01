Mantle Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.30 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Mantle has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Mantle token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00000903 BTC on major exchanges. Mantle has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and approximately $237.65 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mantle alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,474.12 or 0.99372946 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,075.59 or 0.99876605 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle launched on August 16th, 2021. Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,252,944,055 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is group.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @mantle_official. The official website for Mantle is group.mantle.xyz.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.89 with 3,252,944,055.636841 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.71456787 USD and is down -7.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 217 active market(s) with $237,315,403.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://group.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mantle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mantle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.