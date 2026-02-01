MAGA Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $888.75 Thousand (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. MAGA has a total market capitalization of $888.75 thousand and approximately $301.25 thousand worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAGA has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One MAGA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAGA was first traded on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip.

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (maga-hat.vip) (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA (maga-hat.vip) has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA (maga-hat.vip) is 0.00000231 USD and is down -10.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $298,041.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

